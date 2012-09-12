January 31, 2017: : In an unprecedented and historic gathering, 250 key voices in the global movement to abolish prostitution systems have gathered for a World Congress against the Sexual Exploitation of Women and Girls in New Delhi, India on 30-31 January.

The Congress organized by Apne Aap Women Worldwide, the Indian anti-trafficking NGO and CAP International, and has representatives from 5 continents and 30 countries. The Congress is held in partnership with the All India Dalit Mahila Adhikar Manch.

The Congress was launched with a panel discussion by survivors of prostitution and Ashley Judd, CNN Freedom Hero, Anuradha Koirala, Vimal Thorat of the AIDMM and Pers-Anders Sunesson, Swedish Ambassador at Large for Combatting Trafficking.

January 24, 2017: Twelve Indian women got together to script what is now being claimed as a first e-novel in Hindi. The e-novel titled Aaina Sach Nahi Bolta (Mirror does not reveal truth) is being published by Matrubharti, a prominent digital publisher.

Aaina Sach Nahi Bolta is a story of one middle class girl written by 13 women from different backgrounds. The story revolves around the idea that dreams don't get fulfilled by just facing the mirror but by steely resolves. Readers got an opportunity to meet the women authors at the 44th World Book Fair in New Delhi during January 7-15.

Anchored by Neelima Sharma Nivia, the series is about a story of a woman called Nandini who is fighting daily odds in her life and the way she overcomes these challenges. Nandini is a character of a woman from India during 1980s.

The other authors who are contributing to the e-novel are Anju Sharma, Kavita Verma, Shraddha Thweyith, Promilla Qazi, Aparna Anekwarna, Upasna Siyag, Sanjana Tiwari, Shobha Rastogi, Priyanka Pandey, Asha Pandey, Rashmi Tarika and Suman Malik Taneja.

The women authors come not only from various states like Gujarat, Jharkhand and Delhi but also different geographies varied backgrounds to script one story that is weaved around the character of Nandini. Photo and Text: Ashok Kumar/OneWorld South Asia

December 26, 2016: Karmbhoomi- change has arrived, a youth TV series being aired every Sunday on Bindass is striving to help youth fight mental illness and create youth leadership for a better future. According to the World Health Organisation about 20% of India's population will suffer from some form of mental illness by 2020.

The TV Series follows the lives of the students of the fictional university called Karmbhoomi University, also known as KBU, this university’s philosophy is an amalgamation of principles of the Bhagwad Geeta’s Karmyoga Theory and Swami Vivekanand’s teachings on youth and karma wherein focus is on learning work ethics, life skills and innovations.

The series has six main protagonists who believe in changing the world. Ojaswini Gul as Anukriti Singh - A third year student, is the Cultural President of the University and a hard-core feminist.

Guncha Dwivedi as Kiara Oberoi is the college tomboy, doing her second year study in Psychology (BA). She is the master-mind of the group. Jasvinder Singh as Kartik Kapoor is the social worker and a natural do-gooder. Photo: Ashok Kumar/OneWorld South Asia

December 12, 2016: President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday flagged off the ‘100 million for 100 million’ campaign – a global initiative of 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi – that will support 100 million youth to stand up and be the voice of the voiceless 100 million children and youth across the world, within the next five years.

The ‘100 million’ campaign will use the power of youth and harness it to empower and support 100 million children who are denied basic rights to freedom, education and healthcare.

In other words, 100 million youth representing one generation will come together to address the problems of the upcoming generation.

November 23, 2016: Indi.com, a social video platform backed by Anil Kapoor, is spearheading the cause of women empowerment via education. The platform endeavors to initiate a conversation and spread awareness on the subject matter.

The latest challenge at Indi.com by an ex-monk aims to spread awareness on girls’ education. Filmmaker and former monk, Ravinol Chambers, aims to explore what people from different strata of society think about girls’ education.

Indian film actor and philanthropist, Vivek Oberoi has voiced support to initiative. “I support Ravinol Chambers Street Philosophy since their present initiative is meant to aid empowerment and education of girl child. I further urge everyone to spread the word about the challenge and contribute towards creating awareness on girl education.”