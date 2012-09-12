December 26, 2016: Karmbhoomi- change has arrived, a youth TV series being aired every Sunday on Bindass is striving to help youth fight mental illness and create youth leadership for a better future. According to the World Health Organisation about 20% of India's population will suffer from some form of mental illness by 2020.

The TV Series follows the lives of the students of the fictional university called Karmbhoomi University, also known as KBU, this university’s philosophy is an amalgamation of principles of the Bhagwad Geeta’s Karmyoga Theory and Swami Vivekanand’s teachings on youth and karma wherein focus is on learning work ethics, life skills and innovations.

The series has six main protagonists who believe in changing the world. Ojaswini Gul as Anukriti Singh - A third year student, is the Cultural President of the University and a hard-core feminist. Guncha Dwivedi as Kiara Oberoi is the college tomboy, doing her second year study in Psychology (BA). She is the master-mind of the group. Jasvinder Singh as Kartik Kapoor is the social worker and a natural do-gooder. Photo: Ashok Kumar

December 12: President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday flagged off the ‘100 million for 100 million’ campaign – a global initiative of 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi – that will support 100 million youth to stand up and be the voice of the voiceless 100 million children and youth across the world, within the next five years.

The ‘100 million’ campaign will use the power of youth and harness it to empower and support 100 million children who are denied basic rights to freedom, education and healthcare.

In other words, 100 million youth representing one generation will come together to address the problems of the upcoming generation.



November 23, 2016: Indi.com, a social video platform backed by Anil Kapoor, is spearheading the cause of women empowerment via education. The platform endeavors to initiate a conversation and spread awareness on the subject matter.

The latest challenge at Indi.com by an ex-monk aims to spread awareness on girls’ education. Filmmaker and former monk, Ravinol Chambers, aims to explore what people from different strata of society think about girls’ education.

Indian film actor and philanthropist, Vivek Oberoi has voiced support to initiative. “I support Ravinol Chambers Street Philosophy since their present initiative is meant to aid empowerment and education of girl child. I further urge everyone to spread the word about the challenge and contribute towards creating awareness on girl education.”



September 20, 2016: The lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community feels that gender cannot be categorized as first, second or third, but has to be looked at through the prism of wider understanding.

Meeting at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Trans community shared its opinions by voicing their thoughts on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. The meeting discussed threadbare the Transgender Bill and pointed out glaring loopholes in it.

The Bill aims at enfranchising transgender people as equal citizens. However, the Bill is being strongly contested by the Trans community. LGBTQs feel that the Bill doesn't actually reflect upon rights of transgenders and does not clarify on the definition of harassment.

The meeting of transgender and transsexual people at the University campus was organised by Dhanak, a queer feminist group of JNU. (Photo & Text: Ashok Kumar/OneWorld South Asia

New Delhi: Recently, a group of specially-abled children enjoyed a movie date in New Delhi. The Autism Centre for Excellence (ACE) took 25 children for a one of a kind experience at a movie theatre in Gurgaon.

The kids were taken for a movie outing to watch a Blockbuster animation movie Ice Age 5. The autistic children were accompanied by well qualified teachers having hands-on-experience.

ACE, an initiative of a not-for-profit organization The Special Child Trust, is working to transform the autism education landscape in India. The school caters to children on the Autism spectrum from pre-school to teenage years as this is the age group that shows maximum fallout from school systems, with very few existing programmes to cater to their needs. Text: Ashok Kumar/OneWorld South Asia